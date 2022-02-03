Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Invitae worth $94,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NVTA opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

