IoT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $2.49 million and $206,567.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

