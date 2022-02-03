IRadimed (IRMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IRMD opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,493 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About IRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
