IRadimed (IRMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRMD opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Get IRadimed alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,493 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.