iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 114,092 shares.The stock last traded at $110.80 and had previously closed at $110.91.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

