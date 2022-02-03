iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,545,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,190,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,044,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI opened at $62.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.