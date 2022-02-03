iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $253.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.36 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

