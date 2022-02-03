iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $264.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.31 and a 200 day moving average of $266.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $223.18 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

