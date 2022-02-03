iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.91 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

