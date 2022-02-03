iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.91 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

