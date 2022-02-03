iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $156.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

