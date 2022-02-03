iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

