iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 910,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,859,021 shares.The stock last traded at $125.40 and had previously closed at $126.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.61.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.