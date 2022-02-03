iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

