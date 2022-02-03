iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,799 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after buying an additional 7,511,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,878,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after buying an additional 1,146,289 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after buying an additional 902,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

