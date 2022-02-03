IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of ISO opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($9.87). The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IsoPlexis stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

