James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

JRVR opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

