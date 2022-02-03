Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JTTRY stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

