Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JTTRY stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.