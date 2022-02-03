JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €26.50 ($29.78) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.20 ($30.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.82 ($27.88).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux stock opened at €24.94 ($28.02) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($41.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.