Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 30 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

