Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Premier Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

