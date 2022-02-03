Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.