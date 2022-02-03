Jeffrey Richart Geygan Purchases 4,700 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $36,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.