JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($1.10). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 209,947 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 124,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

