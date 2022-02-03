John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 87.95% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHME opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

