Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE:JCI traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,109. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

