Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,207 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

