Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

