Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,884,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 590,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,842,000 after acquiring an additional 549,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

