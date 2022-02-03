Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.