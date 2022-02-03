Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

