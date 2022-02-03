Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after buying an additional 47,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $1,193,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,988 shares of company stock worth $6,203,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.02 and a 52-week high of $173.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

