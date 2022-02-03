Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 889 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

