JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JST. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

ETR:JST opened at €44.90 ($50.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.64 and a 200-day moving average of €50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €40.10 ($45.06) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($64.94). The stock has a market cap of $669.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

