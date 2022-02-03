Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $76.55. 1,277,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,571,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

