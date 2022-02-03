Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 386 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $130.19. 59,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,361. The company has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

