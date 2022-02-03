JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

GGAL stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $3,864,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

