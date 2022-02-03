JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

