JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.71) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 771 ($10.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 852.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 782.81. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 588 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

