Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 44,942 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

