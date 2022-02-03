Jump Financial LLC Invests $703,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $10.25 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

