Jump Financial LLC Makes New $854,000 Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE:TX opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

