Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Vuzix worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 496,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 430,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

VUZI opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $406.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

