Jump Financial LLC Sells 26,169 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Safe Bulkers worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 132,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SB opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.