Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $1.29 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,555,091 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

