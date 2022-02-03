JustBet Trading 30% Higher This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $262,691.26 and $290.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.00 or 0.07131545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,677.72 or 1.00064386 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054605 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

