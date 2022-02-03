K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

KBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital cut their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.60.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$35.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.21 million and a PE ratio of 40.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.57.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.