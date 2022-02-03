Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 15,329 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 432,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,762,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.