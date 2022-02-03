Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $569,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,439. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

