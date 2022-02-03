Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,342. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

