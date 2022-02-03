Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $822,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 37.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,469. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

